CGC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 1, 2021 to May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Canopy Growth Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) issues with Canopy Growth's BioSteel business, including, inter alia, aged inventory and overspending, had been significantly hampering the Company's profitability; (ii) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (iv) as a result, the Company's revenue was overstated; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Canopy Growth you have until July 24, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

