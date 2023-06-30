CGC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Canopy Growth Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Canopy Growth between June 1, 2021 and May 10, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 24, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Canopy Growth Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) issues with Canopy Growth's BioSteel business, including, inter alia, aged inventory and overspending, had been significantly hampering the Company's profitability; (ii) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (iv) as a result, the Company's revenue was overstated; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

