CGCX Launches Early Version Of Its Hybrid Cryptocurrency Exchange

CGCX combines four blockchain platforms into a single exchange. The company offers a standard asset trading platform, as well as a platform for ICOs, a platform for smart contracts, and a platform for merchant solutions. Together, these four cryptocurrency trading spaces let investors fully diversify their investments, ensuring stability, security, and profitability for the long haul.

CGCX wants investors to be as familiar as possible with the exchange's features before it launches. For this reason, it is making the Beta version available now. Investors can go ahead and create their own accounts, and they can explore KYC protocols, trading and UI features, and other elements. When the main platform becomes available, they will know everything they need to benefit from it.

CGCX & Cryptocurrency Trading

CGCX seeks to make the cryptocurrency industry more secure and profitable for investors and all other participants. By combining four different blockchain platforms into one, it helps investors put together a diverse range of investments while taking advantage of key services; this increases their odds of earning a profit in any environment. Along with this, the platform also:

Offers Insurance - CGCX will insure its investors against losses incurred during a cyber attack.

Provides Wallets - The exchange is creating secure wallets, which investors and other participants can use to safely store any digital coins they earn through CGCX or plan to spend on it.

Conducts KYC - By requiring all participants to go through Know Your Customer registration, the platform cuts down on fraud while making itself more palatable to financial regulators.

Together, these features offer a uniquely safe and profitable experience for investors. This has the potential to improve the prospects of not just CGCX, but the entire cryptocurrency industry.

Beginning with the Closed Beta

Rather than making prospective investors wait for the full exchange to be launched, CGCX is making the Beta version available now. Through this version, investors can:

Create their own accounts

Experiment with the platform's features

Get used to basic UIs and switch between them

Activate the Google Authenticator verification process

Register for KYC ahead of time

By getting to know the CGCX platform today, investors will have a better sense of all the features that it has to offer. When the main platform is completed and becomes publicly available, they can immediately begin using it to its full potential. In this way, the Calfin Global Crypto Exchange hopes to transform the modern blockchain market in short order.

