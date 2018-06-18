CGCX Launches Early Version Of Its Hybrid Cryptocurrency Exchange

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Califin Global Crypto Exchange has officially launched the Beta version of its trading platform. Known as CGCX, the platform represents the world's first hybrid cryptocurrency investment solution. It hopes to attract a wide range of investors and users who are interested in profiting from or taking advantage of a highly diversified pool of assets. The Beta version will let these investors begin exploring CGCX's features, so they can take full advantage of the exchange once it is finished.
CGCX combines four blockchain platforms into a single exchange. The company offers a standard asset trading platform, as well as a platform for ICOs, a platform for smart contracts, and a platform for merchant solutions. Together, these four cryptocurrency trading spaces let investors fully diversify their investments, ensuring stability, security, and profitability for the long haul.
CGCX wants investors to be as familiar as possible with the exchange's features before it launches. For this reason, it is making the Beta version available now. Investors can go ahead and create their own accounts, and they can explore KYC protocols, trading and UI features, and other elements. When the main platform becomes available, they will know everything they need to benefit from it.
CGCX & Cryptocurrency Trading
CGCX seeks to make the cryptocurrency industry more secure and profitable for investors and all other participants. By combining four different blockchain platforms into one, it helps investors put together a diverse range of investments while taking advantage of key services; this increases their odds of earning a profit in any environment. Along with this, the platform also:
- Offers Insurance- CGCX will insure its investors against losses incurred during a cyber attack.
- Provides Wallets- The exchange is creating secure wallets, which investors and other participants can use to safely store any digital coins they earn through CGCX or plan to spend on it.
- Conducts KYC- By requiring all participants to go through Know Your Customer registration, the platform cuts down on fraud while making itself more palatable to financial regulators.
Together, these features offer a uniquely safe and profitable experience for investors. This has the potential to improve the prospects of not just CGCX, but the entire cryptocurrency industry.
Beginning with the Closed Beta
Rather than making prospective investors wait for the full exchange to be launched, CGCX is making the Beta version available now. Through this version, investors can:
- Create their own accounts
- Experiment with the platform's features
- Get used to basic UIs and switch between them
- Activate the Google Authenticator verification process
- Register for KYC ahead of time
By getting to know the CGCX platform today, investors will have a better sense of all the features that it has to offer. When the main platform is completed and becomes publicly available, they can immediately begin using it to its full potential. In this way, the Calfin Global Crypto Exchange hopes to transform the modern blockchain market in short order.
