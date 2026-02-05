CGE Brings Codenames to New York Toy Fair for the First Time, Showcasing Exciting New Products and Fan-Favorite Hits

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGE is thrilled to announce its debut appearance at New York Toy Fair, marking the first time the beloved Codenames product line will be on display at the show. Exhibiting at Booth #6811, CGE is inviting media and industry partners to experience new releases, upcoming announcements, and the cozy, clever fun that has made the publisher a global tabletop favorite.

Codenames is one of the most successful and influential party word games of the past decade and the spotlight at New York Toy Fair will be on an exciting new product line—Codenames: Expansion Packs. The first three themed expansion packs launching this year are Codenames: Sci-Fi Expansion Pack and Codenames: Fairy Tales Expansion Pack for Codenames and Codenames: Duet, and Codenames: Cute Critters Expansion Pack, a charming new expansion for Codenames Pictures.

CGE will also be showcasing its expanding portfolio of licensed Codenames titles. On display will be the newly released Codenames: Back to Hogwarts which is inspired by the Wizarding World. In addition, CGE will soon be announcing an all-new licensed version of Codenames—one that tabletop gamers and pop-culture fans alike will be eager to get their hands on.

Beyond Codenames, CGE is highlighting its recent release Wispwood, a cozy, cat-themed tile placement puzzle game that invites players into a warm, whimsical forest filled with feline charm. Designed for relaxed yet puzzly gameplay, Wispwood embodies CGE's commitment to creating games that feel comforting, joyful, and deeply satisfying.

CGE's lineup continues to resonate with so-called "kidults"—players of all ages seeking meaningful, fun, and unplugged ways to connect with friends and family. With approachable rules, clever design, and enduring replayability, CGE games are built to bring people together around the table.

With millions of copies sold worldwide, numerous awards, and a reputation for innovation and quality, Codenames remains a cornerstone of modern tabletop gaming. Media and industry professionals attending New York Toy Fair will have the opportunity to meet with CGE's marketing and sales team to learn more about the brand's ongoing success, upcoming releases, and plans for the future.

