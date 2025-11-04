CGI advances in Partner Status with Snowflake, ServiceNow, and UiPath, accelerating client outcomes in AI, data and business automation

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the world's largest independent technology and business consulting services firms, today announced it has achieved Elite Partner status with both Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation. CGI has also been recognized as a Diamond Partner with UiPath, a global leader in agentic automation, the highest tier in the UiPath partner program.

These achievements place CGI among the leading partners in each program, underscoring the company's Global Alliances strategy and capabilities. ServiceNow and Snowflake Elite Partner statuses reflect the company's extensive certified expertise, strong client references, and proven success in delivering industry-focused outcomes globally on the respective platforms. CGI is also named as a Snowflake Industry-Certified Provider for the public sector and automotive industries.

"Attaining Elite Partner status with Snowflake and ServiceNow demonstrates CGI's commitment to helping clients achieve AI-driven business outcomes that enhance operational efficiency, visibility, and decision-making," said Vijay Srinivasan, President, U.S. Commercial & State Government, CGI and Global Executive Alliance Sponsor. "For over two decades, CGI has delivered AI-powered intelligent solutions through trusted human-agent partnerships. Through our eight Global Centers of Excellence, we have implemented thousands of ServiceNow solutions, while Snowflake-powered solutions, such as CGI Advantage and CGI Transcend, continue to help clients achieve measurable results and accelerate digital transformation."

As a Diamond Partner for UiPath, CGI has demonstrated outstanding proficiency in delivering end-to-end business automation solutions, helping clients boost productivity, streamline operations, and accelerate transformation. UiPath has additionally recognized CGI as an Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner for embracing early access and training, use case development, client implementations and product contribution.

"We are proud to be recognized as a UiPath Diamond Partner for our commitment to helping clients scale automation and achieve measurable outcomes," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Center of Excellence and Global Executive Alliance Sponsor. "Since 2018, our partnership with UiPath has helped clients automate complex processes, streamline interactions, and improve efficiency and the user experience, highlighting CGI's expertise in delivering intelligent automation for long-term client success."

Through its Global Alliances program, CGI combines deep industry knowledge and end-to-end services with leading technologies from partners to enable clients across commercial and public sectors to embrace and embed emerging technologies such as Generative and Agentic AI in order to drive efficiency, growth and organizational resilience. CGI's alliance strategy is highly inclusive, featuring relationships with over 150 technology companies, which maintains the firm's agility in selecting the best technology solutions for the needs and priorities of each client, including data sovereignty.

