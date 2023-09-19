CGI All Payments solution now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Stock Market Symbols

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the availability of CGI All Payments, a flexible cloud-ready enterprise payments solution, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The availability of CGI All Payments on the trusted Microsoft Azure Marketplace delivers the flexibility needed by clients to streamline purchase, deployment and management of CGI's industry-leading solution.

"CGI All Payments is designed to enable faster processing, lower costs and deliver greater transparency for our clients," said Robert Coakley, Vice-President Consulting, Delivery, and CGI Lead for Payment Solutions. "With access now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, clients have an additional channel to easily and quickly procure and scale the modern, innovative services CGI All Payments delivers."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome CGI to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

CGI brings four decades of deep expertise and industry knowledge to the payments sector. The breadth of the company's offering, including consulting services and solutions, enables CGI consultants to support clients from strategy definition to solution design and implementation, to systems integration and operational support. As an independent technology partner, CGI All Payments is fully deployable on or across multiple ecosystems.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

