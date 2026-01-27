CGI and OpenAI announce collaboration to help clients achieve business outcomes from advanced AI

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced a new global go-to-market alliance with OpenAI to help clients deploy advanced AI capabilities securely, responsibly, and at enterprise scale to drive measurable, transformative business outcomes.

"CGI's expanded collaboration with OpenAI is well-timed to the progression of AI adoption across industries and regions—from pilots and experimentation to larger-scale enterprise integration," said Dave Henderson, Chief Technology Officer, CGI. "Building on our successful, multi-year pilot program in the UK, we are excited to globalize OpenAI as one of our key AI partners. Through this agreement, we will further augment our global capabilities to help clients drive business value while reducing operational, data and governance risk."

CGI and OpenAI also will collaborate on feedback-driven improvements to enterprise deployment patterns, security practices, and adoption models which are informed by CGI's experience operating AI at scale. In parallel, CGI will integrate OpenAI's training resources into its well-established AI literacy program, deepening advanced AI fluency across its teams at every level, from practical day-to-day use to advanced prompt engineering and AI-custom roles. Clients will benefit from teams who not only understand the technology, but know how to apply it in complex, regulated, real-world environments.

CGI also will expand its use of OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise platform to equip tens of thousands of its consultants and experts under the new agreement. This initiative is part of CGI's 'Client Zero' strategy, which has been in place for several years and resulted in a proven, action-ready model that clients can adopt with confidence. This includes early adoption of agentic AI capabilities, where AI systems can execute tasks, coordinate workflows and support human decision-making across core enterprise operations.

"Being Client Zero means we learn the hard lessons first, so our clients don't have to," said Tara McGeehan, President of CGI's UK & Australia Operations. "We have tested, iterated, and embedded generative AI across our own business. That experience allows us to help clients deploy AI with confidence—faster, more securely and with measurable commercial outcomes. Our advice is grounded in what works, not theory."

Nicolai Skabo, Head of OpenAI's EMEA Enterprise Sales, commented, "Working with CGI helps further enterprise AI from promise to practice. By scaling ChatGPT Enterprise across CGI's team and developing a deeper collaboration, we're combining platform capability with delivery expertise to help organizations transform how work gets done securely, responsibly, and with real business impact."

CGI applies ChatGPT Enterprise through its Responsible Use of AI Framework, ensuring generative AI solutions meet strict security, privacy, and ethical standards. Governed by CGI's global AI Executive Steering Committee, this approach provides clients with confidence in safe, compliant, and trusted AI deployment.

CGI's global alliance strategy features partnerships with over 150 technology companies. The company's approach ensures that CGI consultants and professionals remain independent and agile in selecting the best solutions to meet each client's unique needs in terms of technology stack and other business requirements, such as digital sovereignty.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

SOURCE CGI Inc.