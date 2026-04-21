CGI and OpenAI empower enterprises to unlock and accelerate human potential with Codex

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Expanded global alliance will enable clients to move from ideas to

outcomes faster than ever before, helping to transform the future of work

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced a strategic expansion of its global partnership with OpenAI, focused on Codex. The program will help organizations put the power of AI agents into the hands of people in every role so they can quickly design, build and manage digital solutions using natural language. As part of the agreement, CGI joins a select group of partners with early access to OpenAI's latest capabilities.

While CGI initially adopted Codex within software engineering disciplines, it was subsequently applied across a range of roles. Today, tens of thousands of CGI engineers, experts and consultants are using OpenAI technologies—including Codex—to embed Agentic AI into how work gets done: automating tasks, improving workflows and productivity, and accelerating innovation and delivery.

CGI and OpenAI are currently collaborating with clients across government, public safety and global commercial industry sectors, reflecting the breadth of opportunity that AI represents globally to transform organizations. The strength of the alliance draws on OpenAI's research and product expertise as well as CGI's end-to-end business and IT services, deep industry understanding, and proven track record of integrating emerging technologies at scale in highly complex, mission-critical environments.

"Codex is becoming a powerful workspace for managing agents across software development and business workflows. As enterprises move quickly to put Codex to work, we're working with leading partners like CGI to help more organizations move from early usage to repeatable deployment. CGI's deep expertise in large-scale software transformation enables enterprises to deploy Codex across areas like legacy code modernization, code review automation, vulnerability detection, and application development, while extending its impact to the systems and workflows where knowledge work gets done. We will work together to bring Codex to organizations worldwide," said Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer, OpenAI.

"Generating business outcomes from Agentic AI isn't just about tooling or adoption, it's about engineering, embedding and integrating agents at the core of how work is done and value is created across the organization," said Dave Henderson, Chief Technology Officer, CGI. "For more than 50 years, our experience shows that technology alone—no matter how innovative—is rarely the reason that transformation stalls and outcomes go unrealized. Through this expansion of our OpenAI alliance, we will help clients address a key accelerator of enterprise value: the human edge."

Through this partnership, CGI will further expand its activation programs in collaboration with OpenAI, including global and regional innovation programs and bootcamps for its teams, training and early access to new Codex launches, while also expanding current joint go-to-market strategies.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.