CGI and SSAB expand their strategic IT partnership

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HELSINKI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and SSAB, a Nordic and U.S.-based steel company, have agreed to expand their strategic IT partnership. As part of the agreement, CGI will deliver business-critical IT services supporting SSAB's operations in Finland and Sweden.

Leveraging more than 40 years of CGI's manufacturing experience, the partnership represents a significant step in strengthening SSAB's IT landscape. CGI will support business continuity and operational reliability, enhance supply chain resilience, and accelerate digital transformation, while underpinning SSAB's long-term growth and innovation ambitions.

"Ensuring business continuity while simultaneously driving renewal requires a partner with broad capabilities: local presence, deep understanding of business-critical legacy systems, and the ability to leverage new solutions such as automation, artificial intelligence, and modern service platforms. It was important for us to find a partner that shares our ambition to invest in future growth, as well as in Nordic expertise and local service development," said Jari Penttinen, CIO, SSAB Europe. "We have worked with CGI for more than 30 years. Based on this experience, we know we can rely on CGI's ability to continuously evolve its services to support our business."

CGI applies its deep expertise to support manufacturing clients in transformation and growth, combining industry knowledge, AI-enabled capabilities and an end-to-end service portfolio to drive modernization across the sector.

"In the manufacturing sector, there is a growing need to maintain production reliability, supply chain resilience, and the ability to respond quickly to changing market conditions. For this reason, leading companies are building strategic partnerships where the partner plays an integral role in business development and accelerating growth," said Tiia Kokko, Senior Vice-President Consulting Services and Business Unit Leader for Manufacturing, CGI Finland.

"CGI's strengths include enterprise resource planning in manufacturing, as well as the implementation and maintenance of production systems. In addition, we provide comprehensive outsourcing services that help clients modernize operations through automation and AI, while maintaining reliability, security and continuity," said Raimo Pesämaa, Senior Vice-President Consulting Services and Business Unit Leader for CGI's operations in Northern Sweden.

SSAB

SSAB is a global leader in premium steels, shaping a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world. With high-strength and advanced steels, pioneering decarbonized offerings, and value-add services, we deliver unique customer value and accelerate customer competitiveness worldwide. A steelmaker since 1878, our teams in more than 50 countries set the standard for industry‑leading performance. SSAB operates steel mills in Sweden, Finland, and the United States and is leading the transformation of the industry - dramatically reducing emissions from our own production. SSAB shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, with a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.