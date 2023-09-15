CGI announces a 10-year strategic partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

Global convenience retailer to leverage CGI's managed IT services to accelerate the realization of their modernization vision

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced a 10-year, C$380 million strategic partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard (Couche-Tard) to deliver managed IT services. The partnership will strengthen the leading global convenience retailer's capacity to enhance their customer and employee experience, accelerate speed and quality to market, access broad technical skills and expertise, and provide support for Couche-Tard's key business strategies.

"We are pleased to forge a partnership with CGI to support our global technology vision to modernize, automate, and hyperscale," said Ed Dzadovsky, Chief Technology Officer, Couche-Tard. "With technology at the forefront of every customer and employee experience, it is paramount to have market agility, the highest quality and reliability. CGI has impressed us with a thorough understanding of our complex environment, an ability to bring talent, automation, and strategic thinking to the table, and their insightfulness surrounding people and culture."

As part of the 10-year agreement, CGI will deliver a comprehensive range of IT services and infrastructure support for mission-critical business functions, such as store manager experience, business process automation and innovation, and data access and visibility. CGI will leverage its proven end-to-end digital processes, governance and frameworks to deliver enhanced operational efficiency and optimize costs.

"Our proximity model around the world enables us to draw on the talents of our technology and retail industry experts in areas that map to key Couche-Tard locations," said François Boulanger, President and Chief Operating Officer, CGI. "We are committed to partnering with Couche-Tard on their business strategy to help them invest in new capabilities that scale quickly to their needs, and the needs of their customers, across multiple geographies and markets."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.