CGI announces Agile Catalyst™ framework for U.S. federal agencies

FAIRFAX, Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today introduced CGI Agile Catalyst™, a framework comprised of tools and consulting services to help U.S. federal agencies determine the right agile implementation and delivery approach based on their unique challenges, ecosystems and level of agile maturity.

Part of CGI's Agile offering, Agile Catalyst is the foundational framework that provides a comprehensive set of tools uniquely tailored to the specific needs of federal agencies. The framework includes preconfigured workflows, assessments, dashboards, templates, best practices, subject matter expertise and tailored recommendations. With these tools, CGI's Agile Catalyst drives transformation and outcomes including increased transparency, enhanced program and project status visibility, reduced costs, and accelerated mission efficiency and results.

"As federal agencies face the increasing pace of technological change in the age of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation, they must also respond to the growing demand for efficiency, security, privacy and data integrity," said Victor Foulk, CGI Vice-President, Emerging Technologies. "To address these disruptive forces and other emerging challenges, CGI offers the Agile Catalyst framework to help agencies lower operational costs, speed up implementation and increase return on investment from the entire delivery team."

Agencies that have leveraged Agile Catalyst as part of CGI's pilot program realized significant outcomes, including an up to 30% or more reduction in deliverable cycle time, 20% reduction in production defects and cost savings aligned with their business case through optimization of their delivery approach.

