CGI announces new Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence in Portugal

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New center to support clients in accelerating AI adoption and delivering business outcomes across Europe

LISBON, Portugal, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, today announced the creation of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence in Portugal. The center will focus on Agentic AI and Generative AI, enabling clients to advance digital transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes.

The new AI Center will be operational in early May and integrated into CGI's Portugal operations, which currently includes over 2,000 CGI Partners, expanding the company's ability to design, build and run responsible AI-enabled solutions at scale. Positioned as a growing European hub of excellence, CGI's operations in Portugal support local clients as well as multiple markets, including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

"Our AI Center in Portugal will further position CGI to deliver AI-enabled transformation across industries worldwide. By expanding our AI capabilities, we help clients improve operations, optimize decision-making, and realize measurable business value," said Gonçalo Lança, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Delivery, CGI.

As part of this initiative, CGI is also strengthening collaboration with Portugal's academic community through partnerships with universities and higher education institutions, supporting the development of skilled talent and advancing innovation in AI.

"Portugal plays a central role in CGI's global delivery network. This initiative strengthens our local teams and expertise, reinforcing our position as a hub for AI innovation and fostering collaboration with the academic community to develop technical talent." said Carlos Lourenço, Senior Vice-President, CGI in Portugal.

From Portugal, CGI delivers AI solutions to support clients in transforming business processes including software development in banking, intelligent agents for service management, computer vision in healthcare, advanced decision-support models, and operational optimization for utilities.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the world's largest independent business and IT consulting services firms. With 94,000 consultants and professionals worldwide, CGI offers a portfolio of end-to-end capabilities, ranging from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and proprietary solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI's reported revenue for fiscal year 2025 is CA$15.91 billion, and the company's shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.