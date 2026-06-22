CGI Announces Pre-Order Launch for New Integrated Behavioral Health Book

TEMPE, Ariz., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) announced today that Integrated Behavioral Health: Applying the Biodyne Model in Healthcare is now available for pre-order ahead of its July 3, 2026 publication.

Published by Routledge/Taylor & Francis, the new text modernizes the Biodyne Model for today's healthcare landscape and provides healthcare professionals, educators, and leaders with practical strategies for implementing integrated behavioral healthcare across diverse systems and populations.

Edited by Dr. Cara English, Dr. U. Grant Baldwin Jr., and Dr. Ellen Fink-Samnick, the publication brings together contributions from CGI faculty, alumni, students, and healthcare experts across integrated care settings worldwide.

The book addresses many of today's most pressing healthcare challenges, including:

Health disparities

Trauma exposure

Workforce strain

Access to care

Sustainable healthcare transformation

Structured across three sections and sixteen chapters, the text explores integrated care foundations, healthcare strategy, ethics, quality improvement, health equity, technology innovation, trauma-informed care, women's health, school-based care, disabilities, military and veteran care, family systems, and substance use disorders.

"This publication demonstrates the value of Doctors of Behavioral Health and integrated behavioral healthcare at a critical moment for healthcare systems worldwide," said Dr. Cara English, CEO of CGI and co-editor of the text. "Our aim with this book is to advance education and training in integrated care while building a capable, equitable, and future-ready healthcare workforce."

In support of accessible education, CGI also announced that the publication will be available as an Open Access edition through Taylor & Francis Online under a Creative Commons CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 license.

The book is available for pre-order in paperback and hardback editions through Routledge and other major retailers.

Explore the book, contributing authors, and preorder information at https://cgi.edu/integrated-behavioral-health-applying-the-biodyne-model-in-healthcare.

About Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies

Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) is a nonprofit, DEAC-accredited online university dedicated exclusively to integrated behavioral healthcare education. CGI's flagship Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) program prepares healthcare professionals to lead innovation, improve patient outcomes, and advance whole-person care across healthcare systems. cgi.edu

Contact:

Melissa McGurgan

***@cgi.edu

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https://www.prlog.org/13148512

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SOURCE Cummings Graduate Institute