Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies Honors New Doctor of Behavioral Health Graduates

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) proudly celebrated the graduation of four new Doctors of Behavioral Health (DBH) during its DBH Commencement Ceremony on September 26, 2025, in Chandler, Arizona, on the ancestral homelands of the Akimel O'odham (Pima) and Pee Posh (Maricopa) Peoples of the Gila River Indian Community.

The ceremony honored a dynamic cohort of healthcare visionaries committed to transforming integrated behavioral health through bold leadership and advocacy.

Graduate Highlights

Dr. Earl Lewis, DBH, LPC, Ed.S.

Dr. Lewis is a licensed professional counselor in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, and Arizona dedicated to supporting men and families through culturally responsive, integrated care. His culminating project, Effects of Community-Based Interventions to Improve Physical and Mental Health in Men, examines how community-based strategies improve health literacy, increase engagement in preventive care, and promote positive physical and mental health outcomes among underserved men.

Dr. Don Miller, DBH, LPC, CMAC, CAMC, CGS, EMDR

Dr. Miller is a behavioral health professional with more than 20 years of experience and CEO & Founder of The E Effect, LLC. His culminating project, Environmental Impact on Autoimmune Disease and Anxiety in Black and Brown Communities, explores how systemic racial disparities, environmental exposure, social determinants of health, and limited access to care contribute to autoimmune disease and anxiety, and highlights the need for increased research inclusion and community partnerships.

Dr. Michelle Stroebel, DBH, MA, NCC, LCMHC, NADD-CC, CCM

Dr. Stroebel is a licensed counselor and certified case manager with more than 25 years of experience serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, neurodivergent populations, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Their culminating project, Building Competence in Care: The Role of Provider Education in Trauma-Informed Practices for Patients with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, led to the creation of Inspire Disruption, a training and consultation business equipping healthcare providers to deliver trauma-informed care to patients with IDD.

Dr. Jeremy Henderson-Teelucksingh, DBH, LPC-MHSP

Dr. Henderson-Teelucksingh is a licensed counselor, leadership and management coach, and human relations consultant. Dr. Henderson-Teelucksingh's culminating project, Parent Abuse: The Best Hidden Family Secret, examined healthcare practitioners' knowledge of and attitudes toward parent abuse, a largely unrecognized form of family violence, and underscores the need for greater awareness, education, and appropriate clinical response.

"At CGI, each student chooses an area of focus largely influenced by their lived experience as clinicians, and often as patients and caregivers as well," said Dr. Cara English, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Academic Officer of CGI. "The Doctor of Behavioral Health degree prepares them to lead healthcare improvement initiatives by partnering with people and communities. I am so proud of each of our new graduates and can't wait to see them follow their visions as DBHs."

The DBH program at CGI prepares healthcare professionals to lead transformative change in integrated behavioral healthcare delivery through advanced education, applied research, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Graduates are equipped to address complex challenges across medical, behavioral, and community systems.

For more information about the DBH program, visit cgi.edu/dbh.

About Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies

Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies is a nonprofit, DEAC-accredited, online institution of higher learning offering post-graduate education and training in the field of integrated behavioral healthcare. CGI is focused on meeting the healthcare industry's need for a highly-skilled workforce to support an integrated approach to addressing patients' needs.

