Healthcare Leaders Publish New Integrated Behavioral Healthcare Guide, Led by Doctors of Behavioral Health

TEMPE, Ariz., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors of Behavioral Health are helping shape the future of integrated care with the publication of Integrated Behavioral Health: Applying the Biodyne Model in Healthcare. Available July 3, 2026, the new guide equips healthcare organizations with practical strategies for implementing whole-person care in today's complex healthcare environment.

Published by Routledge/Taylor & Francis, the book is edited by Dr. Cara English, Dr. U. Grant Baldwin Jr., and Dr. Ellen Fink-Samnick, and features contributions from more than 30 healthcare professionals, primarily CGI Doctors of Behavioral Health, alumni, students, and faculty.

Building on the pioneering work of psychologist and healthcare innovator Dr. Nicholas Cummings and psychologist Dr. Janet Cummings, the publication modernizes the Biodyne Model for today's healthcare landscape. Through practical, evidence-informed strategies, it demonstrates how whole-person care strengthens collaboration while addressing workforce shortages, chronic disease, trauma, health disparities, and healthcare challenges.

"Healthcare leaders and systems today are using the terminology of integrated care without a full understanding of the foundational principles of integration," said Dr. Cara English, CEO of Cummings Graduate Institute (CGI) and co-editor of the publication. "This book intentionally speaks to the why, the what, and the how of integration. It is the answer to the question, 'Where do we begin?'"

Spanning 16 chapters, the book explores healthcare financing, quality improvement, health equity, trauma-informed care, healthcare technology, military and veteran health, women's health, disabilities, aging populations, family systems, and substance use disorders through the lens of the Biodyne Model.

Contributing author Dr. William Chum said:

"Treating symptoms without caring for the whole person directly contributes to rising healthcare expenditures. We would not fix a water leak in a house without understanding what caused it. This book helps behavioral health providers understand why the Biodyne Model should no longer be viewed as exceptional practice, but as the norm and minimum standard for delivering quality whole-person care in a healthier world."

The publication also explores emerging technologies in integrated care.

"Considering the existing opportunities to improve holistic health and advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, now is an excellent time to reintroduce the Biodyne Model as a foundational element for next-generation healthcare solutions," said contributing author Dr. Jeremy Henderson-Teelucksingh. "Integrated behavioral health is the new platinum standard in healthcare delivery, and this book spells out how to achieve it fast."

Beginning July 3, 2026, Integrated Behavioral Health: Applying the Biodyne Model in Healthcare will be available in pprint and Open Access digital editions through Routledge/Taylor & Francis and major booksellers worldwide.

Explore the Book

About Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI)

CGI is a nonprofit, DEAC-accredited online university dedicated to integrated behavioral healthcare education through its flagship Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) program. cgi.edu

Contact:

Melissa McGurgan

***@cgi.edu

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SOURCE Cummings Graduate Institute