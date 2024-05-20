CGI appointed Technology Delivery Partner for UK Emergency Services' Mobile Communications Programme

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

Partnership to provide a more robust and cost-efficient network for all emergency service providers

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been selected by the UK Government's Home Office as the Technology Delivery Partner for the Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme (ESMCP) across England, Scotland and Wales. The five-year contract, which focuses on advisory and delivery capability, is valued at CA$81.2 million.

The cross-government programme will deliver a new critical communications system, known as the Emergency Services Network (ESN), for the UK's emergency responders. ESN will provide a more robust communications network, with more cost efficiency, in support of Fire, Ambulance and Police services, significantly streamlining communication capabilities and facilitating first response. It will enable fast, safe and secure voice video and data across the 4G network and give responders immediate access to life-saving data, images and information in live situations and emergencies on the front line.

John Black, Programme Director, ESMCP said, "The Emergency Services Network will provide Britain's first responders with critical communications technology that will give them up-to-date voice and data communications in emergency situations, helping to keep the public safe. We're delighted to welcome CGI as part of our team. They will add expertise and experience in large-scale technology delivery at this important stage in our delivery of the Emergency Services Network. We look forward to working with CGI as we complete the delivery of the Network and start work on mobilisation and deployment across hundreds of user organisations over the next five years."

David Filmer, Senior Vice President, Consulting Services at CGI said, "CGI has a strong track record in delivering national critical infrastructure across the public safety landscape. As a business, our core ethos is to deliver complex things well, enabling insights our clients can act on, and our commitment to this partnership with the ESMCP is no different. Through our extensive telecoms experience and alignment to the mission, we can offer a bespoke and scalable partnership to meet the Programme's needs."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.