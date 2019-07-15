CGI awarded major contract for managed IT and support from the Public Transport Administration in Stockholm

Stock Market Symbols

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been awarded a 10 year contract by trafikförvaltningen, the Public Transport Administration, in Stockholm, to provide an end-to-end IT management solution. The contract value is approximately 900 MSEK (127 MCAD) and involves a wide range of services including communications and IT management, consultancy services, end-user computing and cyber security services.

Trafikförvaltningen, part of Region Stockholm, is tasked with providing safe and reliable public transport for over 800,000 passengers in Stockholm County daily. The various means of transport, including buses, metro, commuter trains, local rail services, cars and boats, are coordinated in a rapidly growing transport network keeping up with the region's fast expansion.

"The reliability and capacity of our IT infrastructure and services are essential in making it possible to manage the commuter services in the Stockholm County, with its distributed geography and number of different transportation modes ranging from ferries, buses, light rail, trams and more. This is a highly critical service for the society as many citizens depend on it every day. In our procurement process, we have focused on further reinforcing our capacity and security," says Krister Dackland, IT director at trafikförvaltningen.

The agreement includes communications and IT management, proactive end-point management, consulting services, and innovation support for developing new services. The contract also includes cyber security services, such as access and identity management.

CGI is the leading IT services provider in Sweden with local presence in over 30 locations. With a long history of creating secure and reliable managed IT services solutions, while also deploying practical innovations leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and blockchain technology, CGI is a preferred IT services partner for many public sector organisations in Sweden. CGI's best-fit delivery approach leverages a client proximity model that provides local resources to deliver the understanding, accountability and responsiveness required for success.

"With our proven IT management and infrastructure services, strong governance model, and ability to provide practical innovation, we will build a strong partnership with trafikförvaltningen to create an optimal end-to-end service. In combination with our established managed IT services and continuous service improvements, a dedicated client team will work to develop new innovations to continuously improve the service experience, supporting the Public Transport Administration in their journey to develop the future public transport infrastructure", says Pär Fors, President, CGI Scandinavia.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 77,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2018 reported revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

