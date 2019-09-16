CGI builds momentum in the Canadian credit union market, announcing more than $27 million in early contract renewals and new RFS360™ clients

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announced today that it has been awarded contracts worth more than $27 million CAD to renew and extend CGI's RFS360™ banking services with Canadian credit unions in the Credit Union Services Association (CUSA) in Ontario and with credit unions based in British Columbia. In addition, CGI has entered into new long-term contracts with Belgian Alliance Credit Union, Winnipeg Police Credit Union, and The Energy Credit Union for the implementation and management of RFS360™ Banking.

RFS360™ provides banking as a managed service, featuring a multi-channel, 24/7 real-time view of customer relationships, enabling financial institutions to deliver highly personalized service and more relevant products and services to their members. Fully extensible through robust APIs, RFS360 enables financial institutions to easily and securely integrate new products and solutions quickly to meet their members' needs as they transform their organizations to meet the digital banking requirements of the future.

"We are pleased to enter into an early contract renewal and extension with CGI for our managed banking services. In our comprehensive formal review of banking system options available in the market today, our clear choice was CGI and the RFS360™ banking solution," said Allison Kasper, Senior Vice President, Business and Social Impact for Copperfin Credit Union, and chair of the CUSA board. "CGI is a trusted partner and we rely on its experience and expertise to help strengthen and grow our businesses."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with CGI and their RFS360 core banking platform," said Martin Trudeau, CEO, Belgian Alliance Credit Union. "We believe that the CGI service delivery team and their RFS360 core banking solution will complement and enhance our credit union's service offering to our members not only today but well into the future. We look forward to a strong and sustained partnership for many years to come."

"We could not be happier in extending our many long standing credit union partnerships, as well as embarking on new and exciting partnerships with our new clients," said Richard Pickering, CGI's Vice President, Services to Credit Unions. "We truly value the relationship we share with all our clients and we look forward to continuing to leverage our digital solutions to provide our banking clients the end-to-end integrated services and solutions needed to support their ongoing success."

CGI's Services to Credit Unions team partners with over 110 credit unions, small banks, and trusts to provide end-to-end services that support over two million Canadians. CGI's two core banking offerings, RFS360™ and HORIZON™ Financial Suite, manage and improve both front- and back-office banking activities to drive client's performance and growth.

