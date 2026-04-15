CGI DigiOps platform wins 'AI Excellence Award' as an Agentic AI solution

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Recognition highlights CGI DigiOps' approach to scaling enterprise-level managed services delivery and business outcomes

BENGALURU, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, won the top honor in the product category for its Agentic AI platform, CGI DigiOps, at the 2026 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Excellence Awards.

Hosted by the Business Intelligence Group, this international program recognizes companies, products, teams and individuals advancing responsible, results-driven AI. This year's cohort spans 36 industries and more than 15 countries, placing CGI DigiOps at the top of globally recognized AI innovations helping clients drive the practical adoption of Agentic AI.

CGI DigiOps is an AI-powered managed services delivery model that enables digital transformation through an integrated toolset of proprietary intellectual property, along with accelerators, foundational models, best practices and alliance services.

"This recognition reflects more than an accolade; it shows that the industry is at a key turning point," said Dr. Rahul Ghodke, Senior Vice-President, Global Technology Operations, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI. He added, "Two major shifts are reshaping enterprise technology: the rise of agentic AI—moving beyond prompts and pilots to systems that act and adapt—and the shift from resource-based billing to outcome-based value. CGI DigiOps was built for this moment. It brings together automation and intelligent operations to help enterprises respond to change with confidence, control, and trust."

With a catalog of more than 190 agents and 400 workflows, CGI DigiOps is an industry-agnostic solution that connects and orchestrates people, processes and technology, tailored to each client's needs, to help enterprises navigate increasingly complex environments of systems, vendors and software.

"We developed CGI DigiOps to address the growing complexity and fragmentation in enterprise operations," said Srividya Nataraj, Vice-President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI. She added, "CGI DigiOps helps improve productivity at scale, integrate siloed operations, automate tasks to support repeatability and align with existing client investments. This approach reflects our commitment to creating long-term value for clients, empowering organizations to transform, thrive and deliver sustained business outcomes with Agentic AI."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

For more information about BIG award programs, nomination deadlines, and judging criteria, visit bintelligence.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.