CGI expands its presence in Miami with acquisition of Momentum Consulting Corp.

CGI Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

Acquisition strengthens CGI's position in a growing U.S. metropolitan market

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the acquisition of Momentum Consulting Corp., a Miami-based IT and business consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, data analytics and managed services. The acquisition strengthens CGI's position in the key U.S. growth market of Miami, building on its proximity-based business model that blends the company's worldwide network of experts and capabilities with local accountability and end-to-end services for clients.

Momentum Consulting Corp., a Florida-approved vendor and minority-owned business founded in 2002, brings more than 175 highly skilled consultants to CGI as well as client relationships in retail, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics.

"CGI and Momentum Consulting Corp. are a great cultural fit as both companies share a strong commitment to their people, a dedication to management fundamentals and a passion for excellence in execution for clients," said Tim Hurlebaus, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government operations. "The combined strength of Momentum Consulting Corp. and CGI creates additional value for clients through deep industry and technology expertise, a commitment to delivering ROI-led digitization to address business and IT objectives—and with a priority focus on client satisfaction."

"For Momentum Consulting Corp., the merger enables us to continue our growth trajectory by providing scale and access to new technology platforms, expertise and partners, a global delivery network, digital consulting capabilities, and managed services options," said Mayte Fernandez, Momentum Consulting Corp. Managing Partner and Co-CEO and new CGI Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services and Miami Metro Leader. "Our combined forces will enhance our business value to current and new clients and blend our teams to be a powerhouse in Miami."

In the U.S., CGI has nearly 13,000 consultants and professionals across 80 offices organized through a metro market proximity model and supported by the depth of the company's international presence, range of services, and insights to deliver value locally.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

