CGI Federal named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for U.S. Federal Cloud Professional Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Federal Government Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment*. We believe the recognition underscores CGI Federal's exceptional capabilities in delivering innovative cloud solutions tailored to the unique needs of U.S. federal agencies.

"CGI Federal's extensive experience and strategic approach to cloud professional services have solidified their position as a leader in this market," said Adelaide O'Brien, Research Vice President at IDC. "Their ability to integrate strategic consulting, modernization, and transformation through a range of cloud models demonstrates a commitment to enhancing client success. CGI Federal's focus on continuous innovation and client satisfaction establishes them as a key partner in the federal government's digital transformation journey."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "A subsidiary of CGI, CGI Federal brings forward lessons learned and innovative solutions from other CGI industry segments. The company drives operational excellence through the CGI Management Foundation, which aligns operations through common principles, processes, and frameworks to provide quality at scale." The report noted the following about CGI:

"CGI's Client Satisfaction Assessment Program (CSAP) enables CGI leaders to meet with client leadership to review program performance, cost control, risk management, and quality control efforts. The company reviews CSAP questionnaires in person and with clients to review candid feedback." Advanced digital architecture: "CGI has built a library of reusable AIOps and FinOps assets, tooling blueprints, and automation for use across federal engagements. The company leverages these assets to standardize and accelerate cloud integration and app development by using automation in systems development to deliver cost, efficiency, and performance benefits."

"We believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape highlights CGI Federal's leadership in delivering cloud professional services that drive substantial business outcomes for federal agencies," said John Owens, CGI Senior Vice-President, Enterprise Solutions Group. "Our dedication to leveraging advanced tools, methodologies, and a collaborative approach with clients positions us to support the federal government in achieving its ongoing digital transformation goals."

For more information on CGI Federal's recognition and to access the IDC MarketScape profile, please visit: IDC MarketScape names CGI Federal as a Leader in U.S. Federal Government Cloud Professional Services 2024.

* IDC MarketScape: U.S. Federal Government Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49996223, April 2024)

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence and international affairs missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Inc. is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI Inc. delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI Inc. works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Inc. Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion, and CGI Inc. shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market.The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

