CGI job creation in Lafayette exceeds 600 hires; anticipated to reach 800 by 2023

FAIRFAX, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced it has created 600 jobs at its U.S. Delivery Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, exceeding original commitments made to the state at the center's 2014 opening and expanded pledge in 2018, bringing its total state-wide workforce to more than 700 employees.

CGI doubled its initial projection for Lafayette-based job creation from 400 to 800 employees, which the company expects to reach in 2023. For the sixth consecutive year, CGI has exceeded payroll commitments. Cumulative annual payroll at CGI's Lafayette center exceeds commitments by $40 million with the project's total cumulative payroll projected to exceed $480 million over the next decade.

"CGI clients and professionals continue to benefit from outstanding local and regional partnerships in support of job creation and workforce development," said William LaBar, Vice President and U.S. Delivery Centers lead, CGI. "We are proud of our ongoing engagement with state and local government leaders, educators, and economic development partners who have helped grow high-tech educational opportunities and job-creation across the state of Louisiana."

Local positions have been filled primarily with recruits from the Acadiana region, with approximately 35 percent hired through the company's college recruiting program, drawing candidates from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and other state institutions. In addition, more than 20 percent of CGI's workforce has relocated to Louisiana from outside the state. CGI projects another 30 college or entry-level hires in 2021 and is currently seeking more than 60 experienced professionals for positions at its Lafayette center. This summer, CGI will open a new downtown location for 400 employees, representing a significant investment in the area's revitalization.

"The 600-plus jobs created by CGI have been transformative to the region's economy as we've faced an energy downturn and global pandemic," said Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "These jobs have provided quality employment opportunities for local graduates, former residents looking to return home, and new talent from across the country and the world. Since arriving in Lafayette, CGI has been a model corporate citizen — encouraging their members to engage in our community and find solutions for local issues. Most recently, their work with Link and Learn and the Governor's Resilient Louisiana Commission has been instrumental in helping the region and state face the challenges brought on by COVID-19. I look forward to many years of partnership with CGI as their positive impact on Acadiana grows along with their expansion."

CGI has become integral to the area's high-tech research and education infrastructure. The company is a member of the UL-Lafayette Center for Visual and Decision Informatics, funded by the Industry/University Cooperative Research Center program of the National Science Foundation, and advises on curriculum for multiple colleges and universities across Southern Louisiana. CGI's Lafayette center also maintains paid internships and classroom-based capstone programs with UL-Lafayette and other universities.

CGI professionals also maintain a high level of community engagement across the region. CGI's [email protected] program in Lafayette interacts with nearly 40 schools in the Acadiana area, 27 of which are in Lafayette Parish. CGI mentors helped lead the 2020 Congressional App Challenge, and have mentored students through New Hope Community Development of Acadiana, the Lafayette Parish School System's Gear Up program, and the New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana.

"CGI is more than a company that provides technology expertise and solutions: CGI is a company that values corporate social responsibility," said Secretary Don Pierson of Louisiana Economic Development. "Their values of partnership and commitment are evident across the Lafayette region and Louisiana. We look forward to CGI's continued success in our state and applaud this milestone accomplishment and the company's demonstrated leadership."

As a part of CGI's partnership with the state of Louisiana, CGI has earned tax credits through state economic development programs such as Quality Jobs and the Digital Interactive Media and Software Program. CGI's growth in Lafayette has also been possible in large part due to UL-Lafayette's higher education initiative that will triple the number of undergraduate degrees awarded yearly by the University's School of Computing and Informatics.

"The CGI hiring milestone is exciting news for Lafayette and the Acadiana region. The partnership between the LED, LEDA, UL and CGI is a shining example of a public-private partnership. Together, they have created high-paying jobs for those who want to stay in Lafayette, the opportunity to pursue successful careers in the IT industry, and have attracted new residents to the region, further contributing to the economy. I couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished and look forward to continued success," said State Senator Page Cortez (R-Lafayette).

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

