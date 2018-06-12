CGI launches CGI Open Finance to power and extend the new banking ecosystem

Open banking, whether driven by competition or regulation, is breaking up the traditional banking value chain, opening up the global banking industry, and profoundly changing the dynamics of the banking market. Despite the challenges this presents, CGI sees it as a great opportunity for collaboration. By leveraging CGI Open Finance, traditional banks, with the advantage of their strong reputations and longstanding customer relationships can now look to develop new value propositions and revenue streams through partnering with CGI and FinTechs.

"CGI Open Finance is modelled on our successful partnership with a leading multinational which was looking to design, develop and launch a new API-based bank said Frederik Evrard, Vice-President, CGI in Luxembourg. "We are excited about the opportunities it offers our clients. By incorporating the latest technology and architecture with CGI's deep banking expertise in open banking and the open API economy, we believe CGI Open Finance can transform the industry."

CGI Open Finance is a complete solution for open banking, enabling the integration of traditional banks and their product-centric applications with FinTechs through an API and orchestration layer. More than that, CGI Open Finance supports the much wider set of non-functional requirements needed to operate an industrial strength, secure and resilient platform required for the new world of banking. It not only facilitates close collaboration with third party providers (TPPs), but also enables banks to become aggregators and provide the same services, driving real innovation. With CGI Open Finance, banks can maximize the benefits of open banking by offering new digital services and value-add partnerships to their customers.

Moreover, with its state-of-the-art open banking architecture, CGI Open Finance ensures complete compliance with the Revised Payment Service Directive (PSD2) for European financial institutions and, in the UK, compliance with the Open Banking Implementation Entity initiative in line with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Its interfaces and non-functional requirements have been defined based on PSD2 requirements and leverage the power of APIs to open up the value chain for banks.

Overall, CGI Open Finance leverages a wide array of everyday banking functionalities out-of-the-box, including:

Secure APIs for PSD2, CMA, STET and Berlin Group transactions

Building blocks for the management of TPPs, including an enrolment portal, and consent management

Continuous integration platform for quality control, automated build and API testing

Sophisticated analytics and smart security

Access to API store

Billing and monetization options

CGI helps its clients realize their transformational agendas by bringing the latest thinking, innovation and technical know-how to the fore. As a trusted partner to banks across the globe, and with more than 40 years' experience at the heart of the banking industry, CGI is well positioned to support clients in embracing the new market dynamics of open banking.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firm in the world. With 73,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-launches-cgi-open-finance-to-power-and-extend-the-new-banking-ecosystem-300664714.html

SOURCE CGI Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cgi.com/

