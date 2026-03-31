CGI launches new AI capabilities in CGI Credit Studio to transform collections operations

Embedded, assistive AI capabilities reduce after-call work while improving efficiency, consistency and compliance in collections operations

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SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today announced the launch of new AI capabilities within CGI Credit Studio, its cloud-native platform for default management. The embedded AI agents are designed to help collections organizations improve recovery performance, increase operational efficiency, and maintain compliance in highly regulated environments.

CGI's approach integrates AI directly into day-to-day collections workflows and enables organizations to deploy targeted use cases quickly, measure outcomes, and scale with confidence.

"Collections leaders need AI that delivers measurable results quickly without disrupting operations or increasing risk," said Prakash Parambhat, Vice-President, Retail Lending, CGI. "With CGI Credit Studio, AI is embedded directly into the collections workflow, empowering agents to focus on meaningful customer conversations instead of manual tasks. The result is higher productivity, improved efficiency, stronger customer retention, and built-in compliance that delivers measurable business impact."

The latest CGI Credit Studio AI capabilities are purpose-built to support collectors and include:

Call Summarization — Up to 30% reduction in after-call effort, enabling greater focus on customer engagement while strengthening quality assurance and coaching.

"Ask Cleo" (AI Knowledge Assistant) — Enables collectors to ask questions in natural language and instantly access approved account context, policies, and process guidance, which can result in up to a 20% improvement in agent productivity.

Agent Assist — Planned capability that will deliver real-time prompts and guided next steps to support disclosures, hardship programs, objection handling, and payment plan discussions. The expected results include up to 20% improvement in promise-to-pay conversion and up to 20% reduction in agent attrition.

Together, these capabilities increase capacity and consistency across collections operations and help organizations drive stronger recoveries, improve documentation quality and execute more efficiently across the collections life cycle.

CGI's AI capabilities are purpose-built for the collections environment and aligned to clients' governance, risk, and compliance frameworks. All AI-driven insights and recommendations are delivered within the platform, supporting a human-in-the-loop (HITL) approach where collectors and leaders retain control and oversight.

This approach enables audit-ready documentation, improves transparency, and helps organizations confidently scale AI adoption.

About CGI's AI capabilities

CGI helps organizations move from AI experimentation to measurable value by embedding production AI into the operational core of complex industries, including financial services, government, energy, retail, healthcare and manufacturing. By integrating AI across data, governance, infrastructure and workforce, CGI helps clients scale AI beyond pilots to transform how work gets done, how decisions are made and how organizations operate, delivering outcomes clients can count on in environments where outputs are auditable, decisions are consequential and systems perform reliably in the real world.

About CGI Credit Studio

CGI Credit Studio is a cloud-native, AI-enabled platform that helps organizations improve recovery performance while enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. The platform supports the full default management life cycle, from pre-collections through recovery.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.