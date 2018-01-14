CGI launches the new CGI Retail Xp360 platform that helps retailers to deliver a seamless, real-time customer experience across all channels

Based on 1,300 face-to-face interviews with business and technology leaders across industries, the 2017 CGI Client Global Insights reveal that becoming a digital organization is the number one trend for the retail and consumer services industry. The insights also reveal that the top business priority is improving the customer experience. Smartphones, wearables and other digital technologies create an immersive digital customer experience equally important as the in-store physical experience. CGI's perspectives demonstrate that in order to drive competitive advantage, leading retail and consumer services organizations are focused on customer-centric programs. These programs integrate digital and physical channels and leverage data analytics to deliver a precise, informed, and seamless retail experience in real time. Retail and consumer services organizations also are focused on optimizing operations and IT modernization to improve time to market and the overall customer experience.

CGI Retail Xp360 enables retail and consumer services organizations to easily enhance the customer experience in alignment with their business objectives and priorities. Supported by a strong collaborative framework, the solution is configurable by each client to meet its unique requirements, deliver quick and sustainable benefits, while continuously improving the customer experience over the long term.

"The platform is very easy to implement, support and maintain," said Gianni Rino, CGI Global Lead for Retail and Consumer Services. "Its cloud-based architecture is flexible and truly accelerates the delivery of new retail capabilities that consumers expect and demand."

"CGI Retail Xp360 was developed collaboratively with clients at the CGI Retail and Consumer Services Center of Excellence (CoE) in Lille, France," said Jean-Baptiste Branquart, Vice-President, CGI's Retail and Consumer Services Center of Excellence (CoE). "The CoE provides a unique experience for retail and consumer services organizations to look into the future and gain insights into the differentiated experiences they can provide their customers using CGI Retail Xp360 and the latest technology."

About CGI Retail Xp360

CGI Retail Xp360 is a comprehensive, cloud-based platform that enables retail and consumer services organizations to deliver a seamless, informed and real-time customer experience. The solution leverages legacy applications in a modular, scalable and secure environment and provides customers, as well as employees, end-to-end visibility into products, services and information.

