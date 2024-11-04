CGI marks 10 years of job creation and community impact in Lafayette, LA and continues to grow

Milestone reflects decade of successful collaboration with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Louisiana Economic Development, Lafayette Economic Development Authority and other community organizations

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, marks a decade of job growth and community impact at its U.S. Onshore Delivery Centers in Lafayette, Louisiana. The establishment of the Centers was initially announced in April 2014 with a plan for 400 jobs, driving an estimated economic impact of US$90 million a year from a CGI payroll of US$32 million annually. Today, CGI employs more than 750 people in the Acadiana region, with a year-to-date payroll of more than US$60 million, and more than 900 people across the state. CGI plans to hire at least 60 more positions in Acadiana on projects that serve major government and commercial clients, with continued growth anticipated ahead.

CGI's success in South Louisiana has been anchored by the depth of talent in the region, as well as the committed and trusted partnerships built with local organizations and institutions, including the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette), Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA). Approximately 35 percent of CGI's Lafayette employees are hired through the company's college recruiting program, drawing candidates from UL Lafayette and other state institutions. In addition, more than 20 percent of CGI's local workforce has relocated to Louisiana from outside the state.

"Our community is very fortunate to have CGI creating high-impact, high-wage jobs and opportunity for Louisianans," said State Rep. Julie Emerson (R-Carencro). "CGI's growth in Acadiana is just one part of this story. Their focus on building a talent pipeline through supporting local schools and mentoring students at UL Lafayette is a force multiplier for our state."

"CGI's decade-long presence in Lafayette has been a catalyst for economic diversification and growth. By successfully building a strong partnership with UL Lafayette and leveraging Louisiana's Digital Interactive Media and Software Development Program, CGI has thrived and created high-quality jobs that invigorated our local economy," said Mandi D. Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. "These are a magnet for both homegrown talent and skilled professionals from across the globe, enriching our community's cultural and intellectual landscape. CGI has also poured in countless volunteer hours, helping to build strong digital literacy and interest in STEM among our youth. As CGI continues to invest and expand in Lafayette and Acadiana, we anticipate their positive impact will only amplify, further cementing our region's position as a growing tech hub."

"On the occasion of CGI's 10th anniversary in Acadiana, we celebrate not just a decade of innovation, but also the strong public-private partnership between CGI and the University," said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette President. "Together, we have built a model of success that shows how collaboration can drive research and practical solutions, benefiting our community and empowering our students. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to advancing technology and workforce development, and I look forward to the many achievements we will create together in the years ahead."

In partnership with UL Lafayette, CGI has mentored 60 students each year in a first-of-its-kind program that merges Informatics and Computer Science majors to engage in real-world experiential learning using cloud technologies, data and artificial intelligence. CGI has also launched Louisiana's first software developer apprenticeship program, helping individuals who do not have a computer science background transition into technology fields.

"On behalf of Louisiana Economic Development, congratulations to the CGI team on a remarkable 10 years in Lafayette," said Susan B. Bourgeois, LED Secretary. "Over the past decade, CGI has had a demonstrable impact on the state's economy by creating hundreds of high-paying jobs, supporting our nationally recognized tech talent pipeline through higher-ed partnership and propelling the growth of the state's technology sector. We look forward to many more decades of success and partnership."

CGI professionals maintain a high level of community engagement in the region. Through the STEM@CGI program, CGI partners with the Lafayette Parish School System and local non-profits, to support students and teachers district-wide and help create a long-term pipeline for CGI and other tech companies in the state. This and other community initiatives have supported over 70 non-profits in the state, including Love Our Schools, Parish Proud, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana, United Way of Acadiana, One Acadiana and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

"With strong academic partners, leaders committed to economic growth and a highly skilled workforce, Lafayette has proven to be a strong partner in support of our clients' IT-driven missions," said William LaBar, CGI Vice-President, Consulting Services. "We look forward to more decades to come for collaboration in Acadiana to create a workforce that pushes the boundaries of what technology can do for our clients and the community."

