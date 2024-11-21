CGI named UiPath Industry Solutions Partner of the Year in Global and EMEA Regions

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest IT and business consulting companies in the world, has been awarded the 2024 Worldwide Industry Solutions Partner of the Year and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Industry Solutions Partner of the Year by UiPath. CGI was recognized for outstanding results in consulting, innovation, AI, automation and implementation.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by UiPath for our commitment to helping clients scale automation projects and achieve business outcomes. Since 2018, we have partnered with UiPath to help clients automate complex decisions, interactions and save thousands of hours in their efforts to improve customer experience. This award is a testament to our consulting and automation capabilities to take on the challenges of tomorrow, ensuring long-term success for our clients," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Center of Excellence and Global Executive Sponsor for CGI's relationship with UiPath.

As a UiPath Platinum alliance partner, CGI shares UiPath's vision for using enterprise automation and artificial intelligence to empower human and digital hybrid workforces for the future. The partnership also strengthens CGI's global offerings for managed IT services and industry specific solutions. Over the past year, CGI has developed solutions and offerings leveraging UiPath targeting various industry sectors such as Life Sciences, Public Sector, and Energy & Utilities.

To learn more about CGI's alliance with UiPath, visit cgi.com/en/alliances/uipath.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is $14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

