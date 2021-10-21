CGI opens new global innovation center dedicated to Industry 4.0 in Toulouse, France

Stock Market Symbols

TOULOUSE, France, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has opened a new global innovation center dedicated to Industry 4.0 in the heart of the Occitanie region in Toulouse, France. This latest center completes a network of global innovation centers established by CGI in France, including centers dedicated to digital transformation (Montpellier), commerce and consumer services (Lille) and supply chain digitization (Lyon).



"As the cradle of industry in France, Toulouse and the surrounding region are home to several high-tech industries, including aeronautics, pharmaceuticals and agri-food," said Jean-Bernard Rodriguez, Senior Vice President, Grand Sud region, CGI. "Therefore, the choice to set up this new center in the region of Occitanie was obvious; we want be in close proximity to leading manufacturers in the area."



In the 2021 CGI Voice of Our Clients, which provides insights and recommendations based on interviews with nearly 1,700 business and technology executives, manufacturers cite modernizing and rationalizing their systems as a top priority. They also seek to digitize the value chain through technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality and digital twins. In addition, developing innovative products and services through automation, including autonomous decision-making, within collaborative ecosystems is a key priority.



CGI's new global innovation center is designed to help manufacturers achieve these goals and more. It gives them the opportunity to experiment with innovative and practical solutions that are quickly executable. Further, because the center is interconnected with CGI's other innovation centers, visitors can explore all of CGI's offerings through a cross-center, immersive and personalized journey.



Overall, CGI is pursuing three major objectives with its new center in Toulouse:

Co-build, with manufacturing clients, the factory of the future.

Through innovation, develop new manufacturing solutions and improve existing ones.

Apply Industry 4.0 best practices to accelerate transformation.

Another unique aspect of the center is an immersive game designed to interactively teach a course structured around seven key Industry 4.0 issues, including: real-time monitoring, data continuity, digital twins, process automation, manufacturing execution systems, process mining, and cybersecurity.

"CGI has proven industry expertise across the globe," said Laurent Gerin, President of CGI's operations in Western and Southern Europe. "With a network of more than 6,000 experts, we deploy many technological innovations for our manufacturing clients. With this new center, we can help our clients address their key transformation challenges, with the objective of driving the end-to-end digitization of their value chains."



