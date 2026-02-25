CGI positioned as Best in Class in the PAC RADAR Leaders in Sovereign AI-related Services in Europe 2026

Stock Market Symbols

Recognition reinforces CGI's sovereign AI leadership, strengthening secure delivery and measurable outcomes for clients across Europe

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its positioning as Best in Class in the PAC RADAR Leaders in Sovereign AI-related Services in Europe 2026.

The PAC RADAR report recognizes CGI with the highest distinction, highlighting its strength in sovereign AI and ability to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable foundations for organizations operating in highly regulated environments. According to the vendor analysis, CGI demonstrates strong horizontal capabilities in AI governance, secure infrastructure, and Responsible AI frameworks. The company's technical depth in cybersecurity and ethics has established the company as a reliable partner for organizations seeking to modernize operations without compromising digital sovereignty.

The analysis of CGI notes its expertise in horizontal compliance and secure platforms, including sovereign cloud integration and privacy-preserving data architectures, enabling clients to meet regulatory requirements and national security standards. These capabilities help clients deploy AI securely while ensuring full data sovereignty.

"PAC RADAR Best in Class recognition underscores CGI's ongoing commitment to delivering sovereign AI solutions that are secure, fully compliant, and tailored to client needs," said Dave Henderson, Chief Technology Officer, CGI. "We approach AI sovereignty as a spectrum rather than a one-size-fits-all model, enabling us to provide a full range of sovereign AI deployment options aligned to each client's risk profile and regulatory landscape. By embedding deep industry expertise and regulatory intelligence into our AI solutions, and combining robust governance with innovative, sector-focused capabilities, we enable clients to confidently harness AI across complex and highly regulated environments, driving measurable outcomes such as improved operational efficiency, enhanced decision-making, and strengthened digital sovereignty."

The report highlights the growing demand for AI solutions tailored to specific industries. By combining CGI's established horizontal expertise with targeted vertical solutions, the company is strategically positioned to further strengthen its leadership in this market and address Europe's evolving sovereign AI requirements.

"CGI has established itself as a Best in Class provider for Sovereign AI by prioritizing the protection of Europe's most sensitive assets, including its data and critical workflows. The firm leverages a deep local footprint and advanced sovereign cloud capabilities to provide the secure, sovereign foundations needed to navigate complex regulations such as GDPR and the EU AI Act," said Spencer Izard, Lead Analyst, PAC. "This commitment to security allows clients to deploy scalable AI solutions that are technologically advanced while remaining fully aligned with national interests and strict compliance mandates."

The PAC RADAR research assessed 31 IT services providers. As a recognized framework for the comprehensive evaluation and visual positioning of software and ICT service providers within local markets, the vendor analysis is widely used by ICT and business decision-makers across industries and organizations of all sizes to inform partner selection and shape sourcing strategies. Using clearly defined and transparent criteria, PAC assesses and compares providers' strategies, innovation and development capabilities, market positioning, and performance within specific market segments.

About PAC

We are a content-based company with a consulting DNA. PAC is the leading European consulting and analyst firm supporting software & IT service vendors worldwide. Since 1976, we have helped our clients to understand market dynamics, grow their revenue and raise their profile. Our unrivalled understanding of European markets, and deep research coverage help key market players to define their strategy, optimize their go-to-market and increase market share. PAC is an analyst-led consultancy with a team of over 100 experts across Europe. We provide market research and analysis on more than 30 countries worldwide, delivered through our portfolio pillars, Guidance, Insights, and Visibility, and our renowned SITSI® research platform. More on pacanalyst.com

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

