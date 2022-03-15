CGI promotes Horace Blackman to lead Defense, Intelligence and Space business unit

FAIRFAX, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal is pleased to announce that Horace Blackman has been promoted to Senior Vice President and lead of the company's Defense, Intelligence and Space business unit, effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Blackman is responsible for shaping the business unit's strategic development and growth, further expanding on the company's growing defense, intelligence and space markets, including the recent acquisitions of TeraThink and ARRAY. He will report to CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango.

For over 20 years, Mr. Blackman has worked with government organizations to support their missions and deliver impactful change through business and information technology solutions. Prior to joining CGI, Mr. Blackman held leadership roles focused on business development, program execution and strategic planning at major civilian and defense contractors. Additionally, he spent six years in various IT leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"During the past few years, our Defense, Intelligence and Space business unit has expanded its business strategy and capabilities to further align to our clients' mission-critical needs," stated Stephanie Mango, CGI Federal President. "Mr. Blackman brings substantial private and public sector expertise and a decades-long track record of successful growth and value to mission-critical programs. His leadership will enable us to further expand our defense, intelligence and space capabilities as we focus our business strategy on profitable growth."

"I'm excited and humbled to assume this important and impactful role. I look forward to working with the incredibly talented and successful team within the Defense, Intelligence and Space business unit," said Mr. Blackman. "Drawing upon our work with the Defense Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps, we will continue to help our clients transform our nation's defense posture and protect our nation and our fellow citizens."

About CGI CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2021 reported revenue of C$12.13 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

