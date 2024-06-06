CGI recognized as a 2024 best employer and top U.S. workplace

Forbes names CGI one of America's best large employers, and Top Workplaces USA recognizes CGI for workplace culture, diversity, and employee satisfaction

FAIRFAX, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced two 2024 designations, first as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes and as a Top Workplace USA for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are pleased to be recognized by our employees for the workplace culture we cultivate in the U.S. and across the world for 90,000 professionals," said Stephanie Mango, President, CGI Federal. "With an emphasis on life-long learning, skill enhancement and experiential professional development, we provide CGI professionals the support and resources they need to create a unique career journey."

Forbes' America's Best Large Employers 2024 are selected based on an independent survey of over 170,000 U.S. employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 5,000 people in the U.S. Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others.

As a 2024 Top Workplaces USA recipient, CGI was recognized in the large organization category for those with more than 150 employees and operations in multiple markets. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA award are also chosen based on employee feedback. Among CGI employees surveyed, 90 percent indicated that CGI has strong values, 87 percent said they have work-life flexibility and 87 percent said they feel included at CGI.

"By valuing and empowering its employees, CGI creates an environment where every voice is heard and a vibrant exchange of ideas and expertise is encouraged at every level of our organization," said Jennifer Hilliard, Vice-President of Human Resources at CGI. "CGI's ownership culture and its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion drive its success as a leading global organization."

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

