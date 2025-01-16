CGI recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report of Worldwide Service Providers for Utilities Customer Operations

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest business and IT consulting firms, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Service Providers for Utilities Customer Operations*.

The IDC MarketScape noted, "CGI has strong capabilities in the use cases evaluated in this vendor assessment regarding utilities' customer operations, with solid experience in utilities' business innovation." By offering a range of services, covering business consulting, IP, and business process outsourcing (BPO), CGI has successfully established long-term relationships with some of the largest utilities in Europe and North America.

"CGI brings more than four decades of experience in the utilities sector, offering end-to-end IT services, with an outcomes-based business thinking and consulting, combined with its own proprietary utility software and global partner IP solutions," said Gaia Gallotti, Research Director and Head of IDC Energy Insights in Europe. "CGI's innovation in utilities customer operations integrates AI, robotic automation, and machine learning into core solutions like OpenGrid, u@cloud, and RMS, enhancing efficiency and customer engagement."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Among CGI's best-known distinctive capabilities in utilities is its portfolio of 24 industry solution offerings across plant monitoring, asset management, energy storage, transmission and distribution, energy markets, retail and billing. Examples in retail and billing include established utility business systems such as Kolibri, BFUS, IS Suite and efluid, meter data management system Sm@rtering and the new u@cloud billing and customer care solution."

"We believe CGI's recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of utility providers. With a focus on integrating advanced technologies into our service offerings, CGI is well-positioned to support utilities in navigating the complexities of modern energy markets to drive tangible business outcomes while enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency," said Peter Warren, Vice-President and CGI's Global Industry Lead for Energy & Utilities.

According to CGI's most recent annual global proprietary research, the top trends and priorities in energy and utilities focus on optimizing investments and securing operations. CGI's research, having consulted 174 energy and utilities executives, reveals that clients are prioritizing data quality as they realize its impact on AI, whilst climate, digital and value chain impacts continue to shape the business.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Service Providers for Utilities Customer Operations 2024 Vendor Assessment (#US52038724), December 2024

SOURCE CGI Inc.