CGI research reveals AI success depends on modernizing systems, building talent and increasing organizational agility

U.S. organizations accelerate AI adoption while strengthening the foundations for scale

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, released findings from its annual Voice of Our Clients research based on discussions with business and technology executives across the United States.

The research highlights four trends shaping business and technology strategies for U.S. organizations:

Adaptive, resilient organizations are becoming a strategic imperative. Technology and digital acceleration remain the most impactful macro trend, cited by 70% of executives. Meanwhile, growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty is increasing the focus on resilience, with 40% prioritizing data sovereignty and localization strategies. Yet only 23% rate their operating models as highly agile.

AI adoption is accelerating, but readiness gaps remain. Generative AI implementation has increased by 37 percentage points over the past two years, and 58% of organizations are applying AI to core business and operational processes. However, only 36% have an enterprise-wide AI strategy and 18% extend that strategy to their broader ecosystem.

Progress depends on expanding talent and execution capacity. Cost pressure remains the top business constraint, while 45% of executives say legacy systems hinder their digital and AI initiatives. Talent shortages continue to challenge organizations, prompting increased reliance on managed services and strategic partners.

Federal government leaders are moving beyond AI experimentation, focusing on modernizing legacy environments and strengthening data foundations to support secure, mission-driven AI adoption.

"Organizations are moving quickly from AI exploration to implementation and measurable outcomes," said Vijay Srinivasan, President, U.S. Commercial and State Government operations. "The next phase of transformation will depend on strengthening the data, technology and operating foundations required to scale AI and deliver lasting business value."

Additional findings include:

64% of organizations report measuring outcomes from AI implementations, compared with 51% globally.

51% have a holistic data strategy for the enterprise, while only 33% extend it across partner ecosystems.

Security, cyber risk mitigation and cost management are the top drivers of cloud adoption.

Managed services adoption continues to increase, particularly through selective support models across both IT and business operations.

Application modernization and cloud migration remain top priorities over the next two years.

For additional insights from CGI's Voice of Our Clients research, visit cgi.com/voice-of-our-clients.

About CGI Voice of Our Clients

Each year, CGI leaders conduct in-depth discussions with business and IT executives to gather actionable insights on the trends shaping their organizations. These conversations explore topics including business strategy, IT modernization, AI, cloud, cybersecurity, talent, regulation and digital transformation. The resulting insights help organizations benchmark priorities, identify challenges and inform future strategies.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.