CGI launches modern human capital management platform for State of Utah, enhancing workforce efficiency and transparency

Integrated SaaS solution modernizes workforce operations with AI-powered automation, analytics and self-service capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced the successful go-live of a modern, integrated SaaS-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll platform for the State of Utah, advancing the state's efforts to modernize its workforce systems and improve operational efficiency.

The implementation replaces a fragmented legacy HR and payroll environment with the CGI Advantage® Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) HCM solution, integrated with the state's existing CGI Advantage® Financial Management solution. By consolidating systems into a single platform, the state now benefits from improved payroll accuracy, stronger compliance and reporting, and enhanced tools for recruiting, onboarding, and employee retention.

"Partnering with CGI on this transformation marks a significant step forward for the State of Utah," said Department of Government Operations Commissioner Marvin Dodge. "This new platform positions us to better support our workforce today while preparing for the needs of tomorrow."

"Supporting the State of Utah in transforming its HR and payroll environment reflects CGI's commitment to delivering impactful, forward-looking solutions," said Cintia Runha, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader, U.S. West, CGI. "This modern, AI-powered platform equips the state with the tools needed to improve efficiency, increase transparency, and effectively manage its workforce now and into the future."

Through the implementation of the new platform, the state has reduced duplicate data entry, minimized manual handoffs, and streamlined processes across agencies. At the same time, the modernization effort has lowered risk and reduced technical debt by eliminating complex system interfaces and transitioning to a secure, cloud-based environment with standardized workflows and administration. The state has also gained enhanced visibility into its workforce operations, including improved position control, increased labor-cost transparency, and more advanced analytics and reporting capabilities to support informed decision-making across payroll, grants, and budget management.

The new system also improves the experience for Utah state agencies and employees. Agencies benefit from better insight into staffing, budgets, and workforce costs, while employees gain access to intuitive self-service tools, mobile capabilities, streamlined onboarding processes, and more reliable payroll and leave management.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified SaaS ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on 50 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.