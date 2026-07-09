CGI partners with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to launch new statewide financial management system

BOSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced the successful launch of Mosaic, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' new cloud-based statewide financial management system, delivered as part of the Massachusetts Business Enterprise Systems Transformation (MA BEST) Program. Built on CGI Advantage®, Mosaic modernizes the Commonwealth's financial operations and delivers a secure, scalable platform to support the future of enterprise financial management.

The launch marks a major milestone for the Commonwealth and its long-standing partnership with CGI, which has supported the state's financial systems for decades. The new Mosaic platform replaces legacy infrastructure with a SaaS-based financial management solution designed to improve efficiency, transparency and data-driven decision-making across government operations.

"Mosaic's launch marks an important milestone in the Commonwealth's ongoing efforts to modernize core government operations and strengthen how we manage public resources," said Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew J. Gorzkowicz. "This achievement reflects years of collaboration across agencies and with our partners to deliver a more secure, efficient, and resilient financial management platform."

The Mosaic platform, powered by CGI Advantage, introduces integrated workflows and self-service capabilities that reduce manual processes and improve operational efficiency. It also enhances enterprise reporting by delivering consistent financial data and greater visibility across the Commonwealth's financial ecosystem, supporting both agency operations and statewide reporting.

"The launch of Mosaic represents a step forward in modernizing how the Commonwealth manages its financial operations," said William McNamara, Comptroller of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. "The initiative reflects the dedication and collaboration of teams across government and our partner CGI, with whom we worked side by side to deliver a solution that will support the Commonwealth for years to come."

Through the MA BEST Program, the Commonwealth modernized its statewide financial management environment by transitioning from legacy systems to a secure, cloud-based platform that supports end-to-end financial processes, improves data accessibility and reporting, and strengthens operational governance and security.

"Complex modernization efforts require strong partnership, transparency and a shared commitment to outcomes," said Jason Snyder, Secretary of Technology Services and Security and Commonwealth CIO. "The MA BEST Program and the Mosaic launch demonstrate how collaborative delivery and disciplined execution can successfully advance large-scale government transformation."

"The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has long been a leader in enterprise financial management innovation for state government," said Sandy Maloney, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services and Business Unit Leader, CGI. "Our partnership with the Commonwealth has established a modern, cloud-based foundation that enhances operational efficiency, strengthens financial governance and supports the evolving needs of agencies."

The initiative builds on CGI's deep experience in delivering financial management solutions for the public sector. CGI's end-to-end delivery model, which combines software, systems integration and managed cloud services, has enabled the Commonwealth to modernize its financial platform while maintaining long-term sustainability and operational flexibility.

"The successful launch of Mosaic reflects the strength of our collaboration with the Commonwealth and a shared commitment to delivering measurable outcomes," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, Government Solutions, CGI. "With CGI Advantage, Massachusetts has a modern ERP platform that simplifies complex processes while supporting long-term innovation and operational resilience."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 50 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

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SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.