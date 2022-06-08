CGI Rochester International Jazz Fest Starts in 2 Weeks!

325 Shows – 1750+ Artists – 19 Venues – Headliner Shows Free!

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nine-day CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, one of the world's leading jazz festivals, starts Friday, June 17, and continues through Saturday, June 25 at 19 diverse open-air and indoor venues in downtown Rochester, NY.

The 19th Edition multi-dimensional Festival will present 325 shows including a record 130 free shows and events with more than 1750 artists from all corners of the world.

CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival 19th Edition Free Headliners Shows. No Tickets Required. All Shows Go On Rain Or Shine

All headliner shows are free and presented on two outdoor stages featuring Chris Botti, Devon Allman Project + special guests Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Samantha Fish "Allman Family Revival," Tommy Emmanuel, Spyro Gyra, Robin Thicke, Sheila E., Booker T Presents: A Soul Stax Revue, New Power Generation, G Love & Special Sauce, The Bacon Brothers, and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. Free, no tickets are required. Shows go on rain or shine. See the full lineup at https://www.rochesterjazz.com/full_schedule.

The Club Pass Series of 196 shows is held at 11 diverse club venues. Enter with the 3- or 9-day Club Pass, the Festival's value pass to discovery available online at RochesterJazz.com , or pay $30 ($35 Kilbourn) cash only at the door, no reserved seating, and no advance tickets. Club Series artists include Lew Tabackin Trio, Tessa Souter, Robin McKelle, Bob James Quartet, Joe Locke, NY Chillharmonic, Brubeck Brothers, Kenny Werner, Jeremy Pelt, Kurt Elling with Charlie Hunter, Ranky Tanky, Tommy Smith, Bill Frisell, Drum Battle: Kenny Washington vs. Joe Farnsworth, Emmaline, Samara Joy, Tivon Pennicott Quartet, Ravi Coltrane, Big Lazy, Itamar Borochov, Adam Melchor, Champian Fulton Trio, Giveton Gelin, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Dan Wilson Quartet, Sarah McKenzie, Helen Sung Trio, Connie Han, Lioness and Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio and more!

Nightly Jam Sessions held at the Hyatt Regency Rochester and start at 10:30 p.m. No cover.

5 Free Student Jazz Workshops for music students of all ages are led by visiting artists and are held June 20-24 at the Eastman School of Music. See RochesterJazz.com for details.

Tickets & Information

Free Shows - no tickets required. All shows rain or shine.

- no tickets required. All shows rain or shine. Ticket / Information Shop Opens June 6 at 100 East Avenue at Gibbs Street in Rochester, NY for information, brochures, program guides, and maps.

at Gibbs Street in for information, brochures, program guides, and maps. Download the free official App at https://www.rochesterjazz.com/festival_app

at https://www.rochesterjazz.com/festival_app Follow us on Twitter @RocJazzFest, and on Facebook and Instagram @RochesterIntJazzFest.

on Twitter @RocJazzFest, and on Facebook and Instagram @RochesterIntJazzFest. For travel and getting around the Fest see: https://www.rochesterjazz.com/travel

see: https://www.rochesterjazz.com/travel Get announcements by signing up for our free newsletter at RochesterJazz.com

The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is one of the world's leading jazz festivals. Held annually in Rochester, NY, more than 200,000 music fans attend the nine-day festival, which presents 325 shows at 19 venues and 1750 artists from around the world. The festival was founded in 2002 and is produced by RIJF, LLC, a privately held company owned by John Nugent and Marc Iacona. 2022 marks the festival's 19th Edition. The 2020 and 2021 Festivals could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

