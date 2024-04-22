CGI selected by Los Angeles County to modernize core systems for one of the nation's largest and most complex public sector operations

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

CGI's built for government ERP to span financial management, budgeting and HR systems in new agreement

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today announced its selection by the County of Los Angeles for the modernization of the County's financial, budget, inventory, payroll and human resources (HR) systems through deployment of CGI Advantage®, an advanced ERP platform that will improve efficiency, strengthen the user experience and provide innovative solutions for one of the largest and most complex public sector operations in the nation.

Under the new 10-year engagement, CGI will partner with the County to help them progress their strategic IT goals for empowering the County's workforce, enabling data-driven decision-making, and increasing mobility for anytime, anywhere delivery of public services.

"CGI is a known source of expertise and a proven technology partner who understands the operational complexities of Los Angeles County. They are dedicated to assisting in meeting the evolving needs of County residents and employees in this evolving digital age," said Los Angeles County Auditor-Controller Oscar Valdez. "This continuing investment in modern technology will enhance our ability to protect vital systems and safeguard County resources dedicated to providing services to the public and employees."

One of the most widely adopted government ERP solutions, CGI Advantage® simplifies resource planning and management with proven, flexible, secure, cloud-enabled technology. With a mobile-first design and simplified user experience, CGI Advantage has been implemented for more than 500 public sector organizations nationwide to help them reduce risk and streamline financial and HR business processes.

"Building on the proven outcomes we have delivered throughout our partnership with Los Angeles County, CGI's consultants will continue to provide strategic advice and transformative solutions under this new agreement, helping them achieve their goals for efficiency, security and user experience," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President, leading CGI's U.S. West operations. "The combination of our deep understanding of local government business operations and the County's systems will help accelerate their digitization. Innovation is also built into our solution, so the County is well positioned to evolve and address the opportunities and challenges of the future."

With CGI Advantage, County systems and administrators will benefit from new integration technology, enhanced security, and modern architecture that lowers maintenance costs and risk. Other benefits include a streamlined employee onboarding process and automation to reduce manual processes.

Los Angeles County's ERP system supports one of the country's largest public sector business operations. On an annual basis, the County pays more than 110,000 employees, automates compliance with more than 60 union agreements, tracks more than 3.5 million vendor transactions, manages over US$12 billion in disbursements, and supports a US$46 billion budget.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.