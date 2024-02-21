CGI selected by State of Utah for modernization of human capital management solution across 30 agencies

Stock Market Symbols

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today announced its selection by the State of Utah for modernization of the state's human capital management (HCM) solution with CGI Advantage® to improve the accuracy, efficiency and transparency of state employee payroll processes and vital human resources functions across 30 state agencies, employing approximately 23,000 employees.

CGI is a long-term IT services partner to the state, helping them continuously integrate new technologies for more than three decades. Today, the state's use of CGI Advantage supports the centralized accounting system maintained by the Utah Division of Finance. With its adoption of CGI Advantage for HCM, Utah benefits from the latest version of a full-suite, built-for-government solution enabling the State to better manage across financial, human resources, and payroll processes and to improve compliance to evolving employment law and mandates.

CGI Advantage is deployed among governments nationwide who are focused on technology as a means of integrating data, managing costs, recruiting talent and reskilling existing workforces as part of a human capital management strategy. As governments in the U.S. and worldwide face aging workforces, the need is increasing for IT-enabled HR processes to manage rising health care, retirement, and other costs – and to meet the challenge of recruiting a new generation of professionals with relevant technology skills.

CGI's partnership with Utah will support the state as it confronts these demographic shifts and other market trends while aligning with Governor Spencer J. Cox's "One Utah Roadmap," a set of goals and priorities that include initiatives to "make government more responsive, accessible and accountable through an improved customer experience online as well as performance management tools."

"We are honored to be selected by the State of Utah for this important project and are excited about the benefits to be realized from the unification of systems across agencies with their own unique missions," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. West operations. "This deployment of modern, upgraded technology will help eliminate many manual processes and workarounds for Utah state employees and support seamless data exchange across systems."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. Hosted in the Cloud, this secure, intuitive SaaS platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

