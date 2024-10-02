CGI selected for the U.S. Department of the Interior's cloud integration services under $2B Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), the wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced it has been awarded a position on the Foundation Cloud Hosting Services II (FCHS2) 10-year, US$2 billion Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Under this agreement, CGI offers a comprehensive range of cloud services and solutions in support of critical modernization needs.

"CGI is a global, world-class end-to-end IT and business consulting services leader, partnering with clients globally to effectively accomplish their mission objectives," said Jay Hadley, CGI Senior Vice-President, Regulatory Agencies Programs Business Unit. "This award positions CGI to continue as an advisor and partner of choice in cloud services which can accelerate modernization initiatives. As a strategic collaborator, we help clients accelerate and future-proof toward more adaptive, resilient, and sustainable operations."

CGI and its partners bring unique technologies, platforms, and products to critical public missions. CGI leverages its specialized Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, thought leadership in cloud IT strategies, and cybersecurity consulting to provide meaningful outcomes to the unique needs of our federal clients across agencies. CGI Federal was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Federal Government Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49996223, April 2024).

"CGI's services focus on reducing risk and procurement timelines by supplying tailored digital solutions that meet the diverse requirements of federal clients," said Vishal Ranjan, CGI Vice-President, Consulting Services and a Sector Lead in the Regulatory Agencies Programs Business Unit. "Our deep understanding of the technologies and federal technology architecture is one of the reasons why CGI has been the top provider by volume of cloud services to the federal government since its first Foundation Cloud Hosting Services IDIQ award in 2014."

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence, and international affairs missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Inc. is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI Inc. delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI Inc. works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Inc. Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI Inc. shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

