CGI signs the European Commission's Artificial Intelligence Act Pledge

Signature reinforces the company's commitment to responsible and ethical AI practices

BRUSSELS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest business and IT consulting firms, announced today that it has signed the European Union's (EU) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act Pledge as part of its engagement with the European Commission's AI Pact. The signature reinforces CGI's commitment globally to uphold the highest standards and best practices in the development and use of responsible technologies, including innovative AI and Generative AI technologies.

"Given CGI's extensive footprint in Europe and around the world, as well as decades of experience designing and implementing AI-based solutions for clients, we are proud to join the EU's initiative to help shape the digital future of Europe," said Jean-Michel Baticle, President and Chief Operating Officer at CGI. "Responsible use of AI is not only an ethical necessity, but a business imperative. The objectives outlined in the AI Act Pledge are well aligned to CGI's own responsible use framework which we use for our own operations and in our partnerships with clients in every industry as we envision, explore, engineer and expand AI solutions and systems within their organizations."

CGI's Approach to Responsible Use of AI

CGI's responsible AI approach for developing data-driven decisions and driving business outcomes leverages a robust risk matrix, clear and enforceable guidelines and best practices and ethical principles backed by scientific research.

In addition to having a proprietary framework for responsible use of AI, CGI also supports clients in the development of their responsible, "human in the loop" AI plans by providing guidance around:

Designing the right levels of oversight and governance to deliver robust, ethical and trustworthy outcomes;

Understanding the specific risks of the application of different AI models;

Applying privacy and security to ensure information reliability and safe interactions; and

Selecting the right combination of AI models.

CGI is a trusted partner for responsible AI-based consulting, services, and solutions, helping clients use AI to deliver on their business objectives. CGI combines its broad capabilities in data science and machine learning with technology engineering skills and deep technical and industry expertise to help clients generate new business and operating models as well as services and solutions powered by AI. For more information about CGI's AI offerings, please visit www.cgi.com/en.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

