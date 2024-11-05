CGI supports Michelin in its Software and Data Driven strategy

Stock symbols

PARIS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest business and IT consulting services firms, announces that it has signed a 3-year contract with Michelin, the world's leading manufacturer of composites and experiences that transform our daily lives, to develop and maintain its Supply Chain and Planning Production Manufacturing applications. CGI will also be involved in supporting Michelin's Customer Experience and Services & Solutions domains.

CGI supports Michelin in the harmonization of its application ecosystem, notably through the creation and integration of solutions, as well as the associated support.

This collaboration is part of Michelin's major transition over the last few years to become a software and data-driven organization, critical to the continuous improvement of its users' experience and its competitiveness at every stage of the value chain.

"With this partnership, we together support our approach to continuous improvement and innovation. We develop and offer solutions improving the resilience of our systems while optimizing our services: great opportunities to accelerate the transformation of our organization, while strengthening our collaboration", says Jean Paul Bouchon Business Solutions Leader at Michelin.

"The collaboration between Michelin and CGI is driven by a shared commitment to leveraging innovation and cutting-edge digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market. By combining our industry and technology expertise from our teams around the world, we enable Michelin to accelerate its transformation, optimize operational efficiency, and deliver tangible business outcomes, " says Jean-Michel Baticle, President and Chief Operating Officer at CGI.

Nearly 800 CGI employees in France, Canada, the United States, Morocco and India will work alongside Michelin on this strategic project.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organisations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Michelin

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AIbased connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.

