CGI to invest $1 billion on expansion of AI capabilities to help clients design and deliver responsible, ROI-led strategies

MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the planned investment of $1 billion over the next three years to support the continued expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and solutions in partnership with clients seeking to responsibly move from experimentation to implementation while accelerating time-to-value from new AI technologies.

"Over the last two decades, CGI has delivered intelligent automation and AI technologies as part of our services and solutions, notably in our IP where we can test and train new models with speed and security—and then apply the learnings across our end-to-end offerings portfolio," said George D. Schindler, President and CEO. "Today, our consultants can draw upon proven AI use cases and pre-built, industry-focused solutions powered by trusted domain data sets to help clients navigate the hype and make the best-return investments."

"As the next generation of AI evolves and client demand rises, we are committed to expanding our talent base and capabilities in line with our Build and Buy profitable growth strategy. We believe that we are at the beginning of a new wave of innovation and that the business value of AI will be achieved through the combination of human expertise and ethical use of technology," added Schindler.

CGI's investment plans will include expansion of the company's AI-related consulting services, responsible and ethical-use delivery platforms and accelerators, intellectual property AI-enablement, global employee hiring and training, and operational excellence efficiencies.

CGI's "Responsible Use of AI" methodology and consulting framework addresses a wide range of potential risks and opportunities, supporting CGI's business and strategic IT consultants as they partner with clients to design and build a solid foundation for the deployment of AI within their enterprises. The framework complements CGI's AI Design Sprint Workshops which were recently cited as a key strength by clients who participated in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment*: "According to customers, CGI's strengths are the company's ability to conduct workshops that improve their awareness of AI and its value for their business; apply functional- or industry-specific methodologies and assets to solve their issues; create quality, trusted data sets and pipelines for AI model training; and provide knowledge transfer and training to internal IT and development teams."

The company also is accelerating its investments in CGI PulseAI, a hyper-automation, conversational AI, and decision engine platform that enables clients to drive growth and efficiency by unlocking the value of enterprise data and business processes. The platform—already in use within CGI's own operations—is a proprietary platform built to integrate seamlessly with any third-party partner tooling. Importantly, PulseAI already includes over 35 AI models that are pre-trained to deliver results with an over 90% accuracy rate.

"Our industry-focused IP solutions are an ideal vehicle to deploy advanced AI capabilities with industry use cases to provide immediate benefits to our clients. We have already embedded PulseAI's decision engine, machine learning, natural language processing, and other intelligent automation capabilities within many of our global products. We are now accelerating integration across our entire IP portfolio," said Dave Henderson, President, Global Intelligent Solutions and Innovation.

"With the ability to now harness the power of generative AI within the PulseAI platform, we see great opportunities to support early adoption in commercial industries where we already have large enterprise clients who are live in production using PulseAI as the human-assisted intelligence engine within CGI's Credit Studio and OpenGrid IP," noted Henderson. "Part of our future roadmap includes plans to enable clients to build new models on PulseAI using their own data. As we expand this platform and develop new solutions, our priority remains on enabling data quality and responsible use of intelligent automation technologies."

As part of its investment to drive the global vision and strategy for AI, as well as other emerging technologies, CGI has expanded the scope of the global business and solutions group under Henderson to focus on global intelligent solutions and innovation which will accelerate the delivery of the company's AI-powered platforms and technologies.

Read more about CGI's AI offerings on cgi.com, including how CGI is working with clients to help detect and prevent water pollution, predict cracks in steel manufacturing, review CT scans to detect brain hemorrhages, use Earth observation data to prevent ship-whale collisions, and improve city services and operational efficiency.

