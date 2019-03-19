CGI to present at the Desjardins Industrials, TMT and Consumer Conference on March 20 in Montréal, Quebec

MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer of CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), will present to investors at the Desjardins Industrials, TMT and Consumer Conference on March 20, 2019 in Montréal.

The presentation is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. (EDT), and will be available via live audio webcast on CGI's website at cgi.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on CGI's website in the Investors section under Events.



About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

