CGI to present at the MoffettNathanson Inaugural Payments, Processors & IT Services Summit on May 30 in New York

MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer of CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), will present to investors at the MoffettNathanson Inaugural Payments, Processors & IT Services Summit on May 30, 2019 in New York.

The presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m. (EDT), and will be available via live audio webcast on CGI's website at cgi.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on CGI's website in the Investors section under Events.



Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 77,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2018 reported revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

