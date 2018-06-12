The presentation is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. (EDT), and will be available via live audio webcast on CGI's website at cgi.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on CGI's website in the Investors section under Earnings and Conferences.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firm in the world. With 73,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at www.cgi.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-present-at-the-scotiabank-media-and-technology-conference-on-june-13-in-toronto-ontario-300664452.html

SOURCE CGI Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cgi.com/

