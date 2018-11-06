CGI welcomes Alison Reed to its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Reed as a new member of its Board of Directors. Mrs. Reed spent more than 20 years at Marks & Spencer, where she held senior management roles, including Chief Financial Officer. She also previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Standard Life Assurance Company and Standard Life plc.

"We are honored to have Alison on our Board of Directors," said Founder and Executive Chairman Serge Godin. "Her decades of leadership experience in the financial, retail and insurance sectors will be a valuable asset as we continue to focus on expanding our business globally for the benefit of our clients, professionals and shareholders."

Mrs. Reed is currently a Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of British Airways plc, a Director of NewDay Ltd and a member of the council of Exeter University. She has previously served on the Boards of Directors of Darty plc and HSBC Bank plc. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Exeter University and is a Chartered Accountant.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

