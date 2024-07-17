CGI wins Business Value Award by the DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA)

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

BENGALURU, India, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI, (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has received the DASA DevOps Business Value award for its exceptional ability to translate DevOps principles and practices into tangible business value for clients across industry sectors. DASA is the world's largest DevOps and Agile industry body worldwide. DASA noted that CGI's innovative approach to DevOps has significantly enhanced time-to-market, software quality, client satisfaction, and operational efficiency for its clients.

"CGI continuously innovates our leading-edge services, solutions and delivery excellence, not just within the DevOps community, but across the entire technology landscape. This recognition by DASA underscores our expertise in helping clients achieve transformational outcomes with a paradigm shift in productivity and quality, innovation, team engagement, enhanced IT performance and greater cost efficiency," said Rakesh Aerath, President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. "DASA's platform provides the opportunity to share our insights and best practices with industry leaders and technology enthusiasts alike."

As a trusted DevOps expert and change agent, CGI helps clients in their DevOps transformation journey to become high-performing agile organizations. The company offers a wide breadth of services from DevOps education and awareness, maturity and gap assessment consulting services, and roadmap transformation.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.