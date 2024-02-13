CGI's 2023 ESG Report highlights progress through responsible innovation

CGI Inc.

CGI Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 06:30 ET

New commitment to align with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today published its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining efforts to reduce CO2e emissions, and to support clients in achieving their organizational ESG goals, including through the responsible use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. CGI also announced its global commitment to formulating targets that align with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For the second consecutive year, CGI achieved a Platinum rating from EcoVadis for its Sustainability Performance, placing the company in the top 1% of the EcoVadis network. In addition, CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, recognized CGI as an outperformer when compared to the IT and software sector and when compared to all rated companies in North America.

Highlights of CGI's ESG progress include:

Environment

  • 43.7% of total energy from renewable sources compared to 35.6% in 2022; this includes reaching CGI's target to power 100% of its data centers by renewable electricity.
  • 38% reduction of CO2e emissions from 2019, and reduced carbon intensity per employee by 47.5%.

Social

  • 28.6% of leadership positions are held by women, compared to 27.5% in 2022.
  • 44.4% of Strategic Business Unit Presidents are women, compared to 33.3% in 2022.
  • 40% of members of the Board of Directors are women, compared to 31.3% in 2022.

Governance

  • Publication of CGI's first global statement on modern slavery reiterating the company's commitment to tackling forced labor, child labor and human trafficking.
  • 65% of CGI's most significant suppliers were assessed on environmental and social criteria, compared to 58% in 2022.

To read CGI's full 2023 ESG Report and to learn more about the company's initiatives, visit cgi.com/esg.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

