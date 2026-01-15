CGI's AI-powered Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention Platform now available through the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office marketplace

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced that the CGI Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) Prevention Platform is now available through the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace on the U.S. General Services Administration's Multiple Award Schedule.

Developed in partnership with TrackLight Inc. and running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the CGI FWA Prevention Platform integrates real-time risk detection, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) with agency core financial and other systems. This powerful combination enables federal agencies to proactively identify and mitigate potentially fraudulent activity at the earliest possible stage.

The Platform also uses third-party data and open-source intelligence to deliver comprehensive risk assessments prior to payment, allowing agencies to identify fraudulent payments before they occur. It provides an end-to-end solution that can work with any agency's core financial system or other system where payee or payment information resides. Through AI-backed automation, the Platform efficiently identifies, mitigates and resolves risks. It also maintains an auditable record of documentation and decisions. In addition to due diligence validations, the Platform's comprehensive set of FWA analytic models can be used to monitor agency transactions and identify potential fraud schemes, insider threats, or suspected waste and abuse of agency assets.

The FM QSMO Marketplace is the U.S. Department of the Treasury's centralized hub of modern, standards-based solutions and services. The mission of the Marketplace is to drive innovation and promote compliance with federal policies. It supports the standardization and automation of financial systems across government agencies. With the addition of the CGI FWA Prevention Platform to the Marketplace, agencies gain simplified access to a vetted tool designed specifically to help federal clients combat fraud and accelerate modernization.

"Preventing fraud, waste and abuse is a top priority of the federal government," said Kerry Canfield, Vice-President for Intellectual Property Strategy, CGI. "This FM QSMO designation is a strong testament to the strength and reliability of CGI's solution. It affirms our platform's alignment with shared services goals and streamlines access for agencies seeking a trusted, future-ready approach to risk prevention."

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is a leading technology and professional services company that serves federal agencies across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence and international affairs. With nearly 8,000 professionals, CGI works with its clients to modernize government through innovative technology solutions, flexible delivery models and a commitment to achieve mission outcomes. For more information visit www.cgifederal.com.

About TrackLight

TrackLight provides AI-powered fraud detection and prevention solutions built for the modern fraud threat environment. The TrackLight suite includes Due Diligence, Social Network Analysis, Fraud Analytics and AI Agents/Large Language Models (LLMs) that deliver comprehensive, multi-source due diligence, open-source intelligence (OSINT) scanning, behavioral indicators, network analytics and AI-generated investigative briefs. TrackLight users benefit from reviews of over 1 billion OSINT and third-party data records, more than 3,000 fraud schemes and dozens of expert-trained LLMs. For more information, visit tracklight.ai.

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.