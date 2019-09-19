CGI's global delivery centers of excellence in India appraised at CMMI® Level 5 in Version 2.0 for application development services

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced that its India global delivery centers of excellence have been assessed at Level 5, version 2.0, of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration for application development services. Level 5 is the highest level an organization may attain under the CMMI framework. CGI's global delivery centers in India were also assessed at Maturity Level 5, version 1.3 for application management and infrastructure management services in 2018. The appraisal demonstrates the high level of process maturity underlying CGI's service delivery, as well as its culture of continuous improvement based on the CGI Management Foundation.



"CGI has a strong commitment to continuous improvement," said Dr. Krishnamurthy Kothandaraman, CMMI High Maturity Lead Appraiser, who conducted the appraisal for CGI's global delivery centers in India on behalf of KPMG. "The management and improvement of important delivery metrics, such as client satisfaction ratings, service level adherence and effort utilization, are in line with the expectation of CMMI 2.0 Maturity Level 5 appraisal and are demonstrated through scaled agile and waterfall projects using statistical and quantitative methods. CGI is one of the first companies in India to be assessed at Maturity Level 5 of CMMI for development V2.0 using these methods."



"This assessment demonstrates our commitment to deliver high-quality services that help clients achieve powerful business outcomes." said George Mattackal, President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. "It also demonstrates our offshore delivery capabilities in scaled agile and waterfall development services to support our clients in delivering digital services to their customers in this fast-changing market. Being the first Scaled Agile® Global Transformation Partner receiving a Level 5 appraisal establishes CGI's ability to deliver to distributed and complex enterprises with high-quality delivery through high-maturity practices."



In addition to driving process maturity, CGI's global delivery centers in India provide an end-to-end framework for the delivery of application services—the Application Services Optimisation Programme (ASOP) — as well as its own proprietary self-building chatbot platform. CGI also offers a proactive monitoring and problem resolution platform, referred to as the CGI Intelligent Automation Platform.



CGI employs 14,000 consultants across major cities in India and provides global delivery support to clients around the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.

